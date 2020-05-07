OGE Energy Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for OGE Energy Corp. (OGE):

-Earnings: -$491.8 million in Q1 vs. $47.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.46 in Q1 vs. $0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, OGE Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $45.0 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $431.3 million in Q1 vs. $490.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.18

