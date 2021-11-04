OGE Energy Corp. Earnings Climb In Q3

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $252.5 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $177.4 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $864.4 million from $702.1 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $252.5 Mln. vs. $177.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $864.4 Mln vs. $702.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.79 to $1.83

