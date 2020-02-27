OGE Energy Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $35.4 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $54.7 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $472.5 million from $511.8 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $35.4 Mln. vs. $54.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $472.5 Mln vs. $511.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.