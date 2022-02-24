OGE Energy Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $319.2 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $54.8 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $581.3 million from $485.4 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

