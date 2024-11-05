OGE Energy Corp. Reports Retreat In Q3 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $218.7 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $241.9 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $965.4 million from $945.4 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $218.7 Mln. vs. $241.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $965.4 Mln vs. $945.4 Mln last year.

