OGE Energy Corp. Q2 Income Rises, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $107.50 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $102.30 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $741.60 million from $662.60 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.50 Mln. vs. $102.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $741.60 Mln vs. $662.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.21 - $2.33

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.