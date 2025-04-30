OGE Energy Corp. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $62.7 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $18.6 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $747.7 million from $596.8 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company said: “OGE Energy's 2025 consolidated earnings guidance remains unchanged and is projected to be $2.27 per average diluted share, within a range of $2.21 to $ 2.33 per average diluted share. The guidance assumes, among other things, approximately 202.1 million average diluted shares outstanding and normal weather for the remainder of the year. OG&E has significant seasonality in its earnings due to weather on a year over year basis.”

