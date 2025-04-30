Markets
OGE Energy Corp. Profit Rises In Q1, Beats Estimates

April 30, 2025 — 07:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $62.7 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $18.6 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $747.7 million from $596.8 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.7 Mln. vs. $18.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $747.7 Mln vs. $596.8 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company said: “OGE Energy's 2025 consolidated earnings guidance remains unchanged and is projected to be $2.27 per average diluted share, within a range of $2.21 to $ 2.33 per average diluted share. The guidance assumes, among other things, approximately 202.1 million average diluted shares outstanding and normal weather for the remainder of the year. OG&E has significant seasonality in its earnings due to weather on a year over year basis.”

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
