OGE Energy Corp. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $231.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $218.7 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $1.04 billion from $965.4 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $231.3 Mln. vs. $218.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.04 Bln vs. $965.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.21 - $2.33

