OGE Energy Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $102.3 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $88.4 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $662.6 million from $605 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $102.3 Mln. vs. $88.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $662.6 Mln vs. $605 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.06 - $ 2.18

