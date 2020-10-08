OGE Energy Corp (OGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.403 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.04, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGE was $32.04, representing a -30.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.43 and a 39.27% increase over the 52 week low of $23.01.

OGE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). OGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.6. Zacks Investment Research reports OGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.55%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OGE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OGE as a top-10 holding:

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJJ with an increase of 24.01% over the last 100 days. ESGS has the highest percent weighting of OGE at 10000%.

