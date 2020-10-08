Dividends
OGE

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.403 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.04, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGE was $32.04, representing a -30.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.43 and a 39.27% increase over the 52 week low of $23.01.

OGE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). OGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.6. Zacks Investment Research reports OGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.55%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OGE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OGE as a top-10 holding:

  • Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)
  • First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)
  • First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)
  • Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)
  • iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJJ with an increase of 24.01% over the last 100 days. ESGS has the highest percent weighting of OGE at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OGE

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    3 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular