OGE Energy Corp (OGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.387 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.03% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGE was $44.05, representing a -3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.77 and a 13.18% increase over the 52 week low of $38.92.

OGE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). OGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports OGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.84%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OGE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OGE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJJ with an increase of 13.19% over the last 100 days. XMLV has the highest percent weighting of OGE at 1.61%.

