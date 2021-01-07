OGE Energy Corp (OGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.403 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.13% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGE was $32.92, representing a -29.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.43 and a 43.1% increase over the 52 week low of $23.01.

OGE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). OGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.96. Zacks Investment Research reports OGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.79%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

