OGE Energy Corp (OGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

OGE Energy Corp (OGE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.403 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OGE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OGE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.99, the dividend yield is 4.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OGE was $32.99, representing a -6.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.24 and a 17.99% increase over the 52 week low of $27.96.

OGE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). OGE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.87. Zacks Investment Research reports OGE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.92%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OGE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OGE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OGE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEY with an increase of 22.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OGE at 2.4%.

