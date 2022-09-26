OGE Energy Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OGE

In trading on Monday, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.19, changing hands as low as $38.58 per share. OGE Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGE's low point in its 52 week range is $32.49 per share, with $42.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.