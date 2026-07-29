OGE Energy Corp. Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $116.3 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $107.5 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $711.9 million from $741.6 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116.3 Mln. vs. $107.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $711.9 Mln vs. $741.6 Mln last year.

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