OGE Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OGE

In trading on Monday, shares of OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.64, changing hands as high as $31.76 per share. OGE Energy Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.005 per share, with $46.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.77.

