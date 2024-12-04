OGE Energy Appoints Charles Walworth As CFO And Treasurer

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced that it appointed Charles Walworth as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective December 4, 2024. Walworth is a 25-year veteran of the company, holding a variety of finance roles during his tenure. Most recently, Walworth served as treasurer.

In addition, the company said its board approved a first quarter dividend of $0.42125 per common share of stock, to be paid on January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 6, 2025.

