OGE Energy Annual Profit, Revenue Improve; Expects 2026 Earnings To Rise

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp.(OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, or OG&E, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings for the full year, helped by increased revenue. In addition, for fiscal 2026, the company expects an increase in consolidated earnings.

For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net income of $470.7 million, or $2.32 per share, higher than $441.5 million, or $2.19 per share, in the same period last year.

Operating income moved up to $799.4 million from $745.3 million in 2024. Revenue was $3.260 billion, up from $2.985 billion in the previous year.

The Board will pay a dividend of $0.425 per share on April 24 to shareholders of record as of April 6.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, OGE Energy expects a rise in consolidated earnings in a range of $2.38 to $2.48 per share, compared with $2.32 per share of fiscal 2025. The company forecasts earnings of $2.57 per share for OG&E, the electric company, and a loss of $0.14 per share for the holding company.

OGE Energy noted that it expects to grow consolidated profit per share annually between 5% and 7% from the midpoint of 2026's guidance range and aims for the top half of the range through 2028.

OGE was up by 0.21% at $47 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.