OFX Group’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

OFX Group Ltd. has announced a significant on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, purchasing 217,670 shares on the previous day, bringing the total bought back to nearly 11.9 million. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize their capital structure.

