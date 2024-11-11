News & Insights

OFX Group Reports Profit Drop, Renews Share Buy-Back

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. reported a 32% drop in net profit for the first half of 2024, attributed to losses from contingent considerations and increased platform investment costs. Despite flat fee and trading income, the company continues its capital management strategy by renewing its share buy-back program, purchasing over 1.5 million shares in the period. The buy-back aims to further enhance shareholder value amidst the financial challenges.

