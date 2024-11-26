OFX Group Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 143,703 ordinary fully paid securities in the latest transaction. This move is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company repurchase over 11 million shares so far, indicating a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

