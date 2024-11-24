OFX Group Ltd. Updates Share Buy-Back Program

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has updated its share buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 285,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of over 11 million shares bought back. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

