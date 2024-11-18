OFX Group Ltd. Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 10,576,995 shares bought back to date, including 61,766 shares acquired in the latest daily transaction. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares on the market.

