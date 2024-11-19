News & Insights

Stocks

OFX Group Ltd. Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

November 19, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced the ongoing repurchase of its ordinary fully paid securities, with a recent buy-back of 150,000 shares as part of its market strategy. This move indicates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure, which could attract interest from investors. The buy-back program shows OFX’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

Stocks
