OFX Group Ltd. Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced the ongoing repurchase of its ordinary fully paid securities, with a recent buy-back of 150,000 shares as part of its market strategy. This move indicates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure, which could attract interest from investors. The buy-back program shows OFX’s confidence in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

