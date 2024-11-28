OFX Group Ltd. Announces Share Buy-Back Update

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program. As of November 29, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 11,811,961 shares, with an additional 73,976 shares bought back on the previous day. This move is part of OFX’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

