OFX Group Expands Tradable Securities

OFX Group Limited has announced a new securities quotation with a total of 468,761 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX under the code OFX, effective from May 23, 2024. This move, detailed in their latest Appendix 2A filing, signals an expansion of the company’s available securities for trading.

