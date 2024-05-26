News & Insights

Stocks

OFX Group Expands Tradable Securities

May 26, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Limited has announced a new securities quotation with a total of 468,761 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX under the code OFX, effective from May 23, 2024. This move, detailed in their latest Appendix 2A filing, signals an expansion of the company’s available securities for trading.

For further insights into AU:OFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.