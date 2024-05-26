News & Insights

Stocks

OFX Group Director Sells Shares on-market

May 26, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Limited has disclosed that Director John Alexander Malcolm has sold 470,000 of his Ordinary Fully Paid shares for personal reasons, with the transaction totaling $921,853.30. Following the sale, which was conducted as an on-market trade, Malcolm’s remaining holding includes 2,380,423 Ordinary Fully Paid shares, alongside 1,958,227 Performance Rights. No changes were reported in director’s interests in contracts, and the sale did not occur during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:OFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.