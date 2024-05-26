OFX Group Director Sells Shares on-market

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Limited has disclosed that Director John Alexander Malcolm has sold 470,000 of his Ordinary Fully Paid shares for personal reasons, with the transaction totaling $921,853.30. Following the sale, which was conducted as an on-market trade, Malcolm’s remaining holding includes 2,380,423 Ordinary Fully Paid shares, alongside 1,958,227 Performance Rights. No changes were reported in director’s interests in contracts, and the sale did not occur during a closed period.

