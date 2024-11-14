News & Insights

Stocks

OFX Group Director Increases Stock Holdings

November 14, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has reported a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Jacqueline Hey, who increased her indirect stake by acquiring 55,773 ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market trade, bringing her total to 73,100 shares. This transaction, valued at $74,965.01, reflects a strategic move in the company’s stock by its leadership.

For further insights into AU:OFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.