OFX Group Director Increases Stock Holdings

OFX Group Ltd. has reported a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Jacqueline Hey, who increased her indirect stake by acquiring 55,773 ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market trade, bringing her total to 73,100 shares. This transaction, valued at $74,965.01, reflects a strategic move in the company’s stock by its leadership.

