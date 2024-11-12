News & Insights

Stocks

OFX Group Director Increases Shareholdings Significantly

November 12, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as John Alexander Malcolm increased his holdings by acquiring 190,510 ordinary shares, valued at $248,209.66, through an on-market trade. This brings his total shareholding to over 3.2 million ordinary fully paid shares, signaling potential confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:OFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.