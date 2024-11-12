OFX Group Director Increases Shareholdings Significantly

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as John Alexander Malcolm increased his holdings by acquiring 190,510 ordinary shares, valued at $248,209.66, through an on-market trade. This brings his total shareholding to over 3.2 million ordinary fully paid shares, signaling potential confidence in the company’s prospects.

