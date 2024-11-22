OFX Group Director Expands Shareholding in Market Trade

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced that director Robert Bazzani has increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 21,500 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total to 31,785 shares. The transaction, valued at $29,885, reflects the director’s growing interest in the company’s financial prospects.

