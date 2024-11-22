OFX Group Director Expands Shareholding in Market Trade

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
OFX Group Ltd. has announced that director Robert Bazzani has increased his indirect holdings by acquiring 21,500 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total to 31,785 shares. The transaction, valued at $29,885, reflects the director’s growing interest in the company’s financial prospects.
For further insights into AU:OFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.