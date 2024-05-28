News & Insights

OFX Group Continues Share Buy-Back Momentum

May 28, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 23,500 additional ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares acquired under the program to 8,583,506. The buy-back activity is part of the company’s strategy to manage share capital effectively.

