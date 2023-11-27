OFX Group (ASX:OFX) Price Target Decreased by 11.83% to 2.27

The average one-year price target for OFX Group (ASX:OFX) has been revised to 2.27 / share. This is an decrease of 11.83% from the prior estimate of 2.57 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.19 to a high of 2.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.46% from the latest reported closing price of 1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in OFX Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFX is 0.02%, an increase of 40.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 11,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,282K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,833K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,724K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,044K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFX by 28.69% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 792K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

