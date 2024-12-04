OFX Group Announces Update on Share Buy-Back

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Ltd. has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 135,716 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 12,401,016 shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares in the market.

