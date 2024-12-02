OFX Group Announces Progress in Share Buy-Back

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OFX Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 238,146 ordinary shares on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 12 million. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares outstanding. The company’s active buy-back initiative underscores its commitment to optimizing capital management.

For further insights into AU:OFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.