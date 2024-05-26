OFX Group Advances Share Buy-Back Program

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

OFX Group Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 15,000 ordinary fully paid shares repurchased on the previous day. This brings the cumulative number of shares bought back to 8,568,506. The announcement, dated May 27, 2024, underscores the company’s continued effort to return value to shareholders through strategic buy-backs.

