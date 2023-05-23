Ofwat starts enforcement probe into South West Water leakage performance

Adds background on Ofwat targets, CEO quote in paragraph 4

May 23 (Reuters) - Water industry regulator Ofwat said on Tuesday it has started an enforcement investigation into British water firm Pennon's PNN.L South West Water, relating to its leakage performance.

The investigation related to the accuracy of information reported by the company for its performance on leakage and per capita consumption, Ofwat said.

Ofwat sets performance targets on leakage and per capita consumption for companies, which are then assessed against the targets annually and rewarded or penalised depending on their performance.

"We are committed to holding companies to account for performance and for sharing timely, accurate, and complete data with us and their customers," Ofwat CEO David Black said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately reach South West Water, while parent company Pennon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

