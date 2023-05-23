News & Insights

Ofwat starts enforcement probe into South West Water leakage performance

May 23, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds background on Ofwat targets, CEO quote in paragraph 4

May 23 (Reuters) - Water industry regulator Ofwat said on Tuesday it has started an enforcement investigation into British water firm Pennon's PNN.L South West Water, relating to its leakage performance.

The investigation related to the accuracy of information reported by the company for its performance on leakage and per capita consumption, Ofwat said.

Ofwat sets performance targets on leakage and per capita consumption for companies, which are then assessed against the targets annually and rewarded or penalised depending on their performance.

"We are committed to holding companies to account for performance and for sharing timely, accurate, and complete data with us and their customers," Ofwat CEO David Black said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately reach South West Water, while parent company Pennon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.