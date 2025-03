(RTTNews) - OFS Credit Co., Inc. (OCCI) Friday announced first-quarter earnings of $0.17 per share.

Net investment income was $5.2 million, or $0.23 per share, for the quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Quarterly core net investment income was $7.5 million, or $0.34 per share.

Net asset value per share was $7.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.