OFS Credit (FRA:1XK) Price Target Increased by 5.91% to 8.79

The average one-year price target for OFS Credit (FRA:1XK) has been revised to 8.79 / share. This is an increase of 5.91% from the prior estimate of 8.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.70 to a high of 9.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.74% from the latest reported closing price of 6.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in OFS Credit. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1XK is 0.12%, an increase of 93.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 71.41% to 1,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 480K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bard Associates holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XK by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 82K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1XK by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1XK by 0.63% over the last quarter.

