OFS Credit Company Q4 Net Investment Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI), an investment company, on Monday reported a rise in its total net investment income for the fourth quarter.

For the three-month period to October 31, the company registered a net investment income or NII of $5.330 million or $0.36 per share, compared with $3.950 million or $0.44 per share, reported for the same period last year.

Net earnings per share moved up to $0.13 from last year's $0.01 per share.

Core NII was at $9.128 million or $0.62 per share, compared with previous year's $3.857 million or $0.43 per share.

Net Asset Value per share dropped to $7.55 from $9.98 per share in 2022.

Interest income stood at $9.079 million, higher than $7.503 million a year ago.

OCCI was trading up by 2.67 percent at $6.93 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

