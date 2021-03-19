OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OCCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.92% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCCI was $17.33, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.63 and a 253.67% increase over the 52 week low of $4.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

