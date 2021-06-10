OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OCCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.76, the dividend yield is 13.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCCI was $15.76, representing a -10.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.63 and a 98.99% increase over the 52 week low of $7.92.

OCCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) and BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ). OCCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.92.

