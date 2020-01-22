Dividends
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OCCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OCCI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCCI was $17.15, representing a -9.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 17.06% increase over the 52 week low of $14.65.

