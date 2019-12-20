OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased OCCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OCCI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCCI was $16.1, representing a -15.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 17.08% increase over the 52 week low of $13.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.