OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased OCCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.29, the dividend yield is 16.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCCI was $13.29, representing a -24.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.63 and a 20.82% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

OCCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS). OCCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.3. Zacks Investment Research reports OCCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -58.67%, compared to an industry average of 15.1%.

