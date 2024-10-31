News & Insights

OFS Capital reports Q3 NII 27c, two estimates 25c

October 31, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total investment income decreased to $10.9 million from $11.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in interest income of $0.2 million. The decline in interest income was primarily due to an aggregate decrease of $0.5 million in contractual cash and PIK interest, partially offset by an increase in accretion of interest income on CLO subordinated notes of $0.4 million.

