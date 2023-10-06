OFS Capital (FRA:9UD) Price Target Increased by 8.45% to 11.07

The average one-year price target for OFS Capital (FRA:9UD) has been revised to 11.07 / share. This is an increase of 8.45% from the prior estimate of 10.21 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.96 to a high of 11.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.13% from the latest reported closing price of 10.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in OFS Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9UD is 0.13%, a decrease of 17.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 1,780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisors Asset Management holds 286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing an increase of 24.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9UD by 27.61% over the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance & Financial Opportunities Fund holds 208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing a decrease of 28.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9UD by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 21.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9UD by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing a decrease of 76.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9UD by 46.20% over the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 148K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 31.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9UD by 60.42% over the last quarter.

