OFS CAPITAL Earnings Results: $OFS Reports Quarterly Earnings

OFS CAPITAL ($OFS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $11,650,000, beating estimates of $10,403,000 by $1,247,000.
OFS CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of OFS CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP added 113,563 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $916,453
- ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 68,501 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $552,803
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 37,986 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $320,981
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 27,900 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,153
- MORGAN STANLEY added 22,491 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,502
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 20,559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $173,723
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 18,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,923
