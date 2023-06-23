OFLX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.33, changing hands as low as $102.54 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $77.28 per share, with $128.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.