OFLX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $153.62, changing hands as high as $156.08 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $98.19 per share, with $193.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.