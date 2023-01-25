OFLX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.39, changing hands as high as $105.50 per share. Omega Flex Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OFLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OFLX's low point in its 52 week range is $77.28 per share, with $161.3878 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.48.
